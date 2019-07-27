Japan, US readying for ministerial trade talks next week

TOKYO • Japanese Economy Minister Toshimitsu Motegi is making preparations to meet United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer in Washington next Thursday for ministerial-level trade talks, two sources familiar with the matter said.

The two previously held talks last month in Osaka, where Japan hosted the Group of 20 summit.

The upcoming meeting will take into account any progress made at bilateral working-level talks that started on Wednesday.

US President Donald Trump has pressured Tokyo to speed up talks for a two-way trade deal that would open up Japan's market for US goods and fix what he sees as a huge bilateral trade imbalance.

Japan is wary of making any concessions in politically sensitive areas such as agriculture and instead wants to prod the US into cutting tariffs on auto parts.

Bilateral trade negotiations are projected to speed up ahead of an expected visit by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to New York in September. He is expected to meet Mr Trump, according to Japanese officials.

Washington and Tokyo remain far apart on trade. Although Mr Abe is one of Mr Trump's closest allies, the US leader has threatened to slap 25 per cent tariffs on car imports from Japan to smooth out what he calls an unfair trade imbalance.

Japan's trade surplus with the US was US$67.6 billion (S$92.5 billion) in goods last year, with nearly two-thirds coming from auto exports, according to US figures.

Mr Trump's focus is on narrowing US trade deficits with other countries.

Japan argues that countries should not focus narrowly on bilateral trade balances, and pay more attention to current account balances and multilateral trade flows.

REUTERS