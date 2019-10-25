Japan, S. Korea premiers agree to ease tensions

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and South Korean Premier Lee Nak-yon yesterday agreed they must work to ease the feud that has spilled over into trade and security.

However, gaps still remain, with Mr Abe urging Seoul to keep its promises for relations between the two neighbours to improve.

The exchange was the first such high-level meeting since South Korean courts issued a series of rulings last year backing the claims of Koreans forced to work for Japanese companies during Japan's 1910-45 occupation of the Korean peninsula.

Since then, both sides have been trading retaliatory sanctions.

