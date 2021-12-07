Japan, Australia have yet to decide on sending diplomats to Beijing Winter Olympics

TOKYO/SYDNEY (REUTERS) - Japan will make its own decision on whether to send diplomatic representatives to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Tuesday (Dec 7).

Japan will consider a number of factors when it decides, including the purpose of the Olympics, the diplomatic situation and Japan's own national interest, Mr Kishida said.

Similarly, Australia said it has not yet made a decision on sending government officials to the Games next year, a government spokesman said on Tuesday.

The United States on Monday said its government officials will boycott the event because of China's human rights "atrocities", just weeks after talks aimed at easing tense relations between the world's top two economies.

Mr Stefano Sannino, chief of the European Union's (EU) diplomatic service, said last Friday that boycotts were a matter for individual member states, not common EU foreign policy.

So far, Russian President Vladimir Putin is the only leader of a major country in Europe who has accepted China's invitation.