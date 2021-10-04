Jakarta under fire for new way of regulating oil palm plantations

Environmentalists have slammed a move by the Indonesian government to let a three-year moratorium on new permits for oil palm plantations lapse, describing this as a setback to efforts to curb deforestation and for the country to achieve its climate goals.

The moratorium ended on Sept 19 and a senior official at the Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs, Dr Musdhalifah Machmud, has said that a new omnibus Job Creation Law would now be used to deal with issues around sustainable palm oil production.