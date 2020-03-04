Italy's death toll rises to 52 in largest daily increase

ROME • The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in Italy jumped to 52 on Monday from 34 the day before - the largest daily increase since the outbreak surfaced on Feb 21 in the wealthy northern regions of Lombardy and Veneto.

The total number of confirmed cases in Europe's worst-affected country climbed past the 2,000 mark.

Lombardy, around Italy's financial capital Milan, is by far the hardest hit, with 38 casualties.

The virus has since spread south, but the vast majority of cases remain centred on the original hot spots.

In total, 2,036 people have tested positive in Italy, up from 1,694 on Sunday. Of these, 149 have recovered, the civil protection agency said.

"What is comforting is that 50 per cent of the 258 people who tested positive (in the past 24 hours) have no symptoms or are being looked after at home," Mr Angelo Borrelli, head of the agency, told reporters.

In total, Italy has tested 23,345 people for the disease.

In a worrying development, a policeman and a fireman based in Rome have also tested positive, the authorities said, raising the risk of the virus spreading in the capital.

Cases in Rome, Italy's largest city, with three million people, had previously been limited to a Chinese couple on holiday and an Italian repatriated from the Chinese city of Wuhan - where the outbreak first emerged late last year - on a special flight and hospitalised.

All three have recovered.

The Spallanzani infectious diseases hospital where the policeman was staying announced on Monday that his wife, two children and sister-in-law were also infected.

The school attended by his son, in the nearby town of Pomezia, was closed. Lessons were suspended in the university faculty at Rome's main Sapienza university, attended by his other son.

The top of the UniCredit skyscraper in Milan was lit in red, white and green, the colours of the Italian flag, in a sign of solidarity with people hit by the virus.

National statistics bureau Istat reported this week that the 2019 budget deficit came in at 1.6 per cent of national output, the smallest fiscal gap for 12 years.

The much lower than expected reading potentially gives the coalition of the anti-establishment Five Star Movement and the centre-left Democratic Party more leeway to spend and borrow this year - good news with coronavirus-related costs soaring.

Economy and Finance Minister Roberto Gualtieri announced on Sunday that the Cabinet will this week approve €3.6 billion (S$5.6 billion) in measures to help firms.

An aid package worth €900 million was unveiled last Friday for the worst-hit zones.

REUTERS