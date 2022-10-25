Italy will continue to be a reliable Nato partner on Ukraine: Italy PM Meloni

ROME - Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said Tuesday that Italy would “continue to be a reliable partner of Nato in supporting Ukraine”, amid concerns over the pro-Russian stance of her coalition partners.

“Giving in to (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s blackmail on energy would not solve the problem, it would exacerbate it by paving the way for further demands and blackmail, with future energy increases even greater than those we have experienced in recent months,” she said in her first address to Parliament.

The 45-year-old, who was sworn in as Italy’s first woman premier on Saturday, further said “Italy is fully part of Europe and the Western world”, as she set out her government’s priorities in Parliament.

She insisted that her objective “is not to slow down or sabotage European integration”, but to make it more effective in dealing with crises.

But even before she spoke, her coalition ally Matteo Salvini, leader of the anti-immigration League party and her new deputy prime minister and minister for infrastructure, set out his own programme.

In a series of tweets late Monday, he vowed action to help households with high energy bills, lower the pension age, extend a flat tax and finally build a long discussed bridge between mainland Italy and Sicily, which he said would create 100,000 jobs.

Ms Meloni’s coalition, which includes former premier Silvio Berlusconi’s right-wing Forza Italia party, agreed before the election on an expensive programme of tax cuts and spending promises.

But she herself has emphasised fiscal prudence, wary of Italy’s colossal debt, and installed as the economy minister a figure who served under ex-premier Mario Draghi.

“Salvini cyclone on Meloni’s government” headlined La Repubblica daily.

After her speech to the Lower House of Parliament, lawmakers will on Tuesday evening hold a vote of confidence in Ms Meloni’s government, the most right-wing in Rome since World War II.

The vote, followed by another in the Senate on Wednesday, is largely procedural, as her coalition has a comfortable majority in Parliament.

Ms Meloni’s post-fascist Brothers of Italy party won a historic 26 per cent of the vote in Sept 25 elections, with a promise to defend Italy’s borders, traditional values and national interests abroad.

But to govern she needs Mr Salvini’s League party, which won nine per cent in the elections, and Mr Berlusconi, whose party won eight percent.

The prospect of a Eurosceptic, populist government in Italy – a North Atlantic Treaty Organisation member and a founding nation of the European Union (EU) – has sparked concern among Rome’s allies.

But despite her party’s roots in Italy’s neo-fascist movement, Ms Meloni is expected to follow a similar economic policy to Mr Draghi, at least initially.

Ms Meloni had what she called a “fruitful” first meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday in Rome, and spoke on the telephone Saturday with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.