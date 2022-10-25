Italy will continue to be a reliable Nato partner in supporting Ukraine, says Meloni

ROME - Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Tuesday that Italy would “continue to be a reliable partner of Nato (North Atlantic Treaty Organisation) in supporting Ukraine”, amid concerns over the pro-Russian stance of her coalition partners.

“Giving in to (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s blackmail on energy would not solve the problem, it would exacerbate it by paving the way for further demands and blackmail, with future energy increases even greater than those we have experienced in recent months,” she said in her first address to Parliament.

The 45-year-old, who was sworn in as Italy’s first woman premier on Saturday, also said “Italy is fully part of Europe and the Western world”, as she set out her government’s priorities in Parliament.

Striking a combative tone, Ms Meloni said her nationalist, right-wing coalition would make its voice heard in Europe and stressed her opposition to racism and discrimination.

She insisted that her objective “is not to slow down or sabotage European integration”, but to make it more effective in dealing with crises.

She also vowed on Tuesday to stop migrants without the right to asylum in Europe from departing Africa via the Mediterranean.

“This government wants to stop illegal departures and break up human trafficking,” Ms Meloni told Parliament, saying the right to asylum would still be respected.

She addressed Facism in her speech and said she had “never felt sympathy or closeness to undemocratic regimes... including Fascism”.

Her government, the most far-right in Italy since World War II, would “not deflect an inch” from democratic values and “will fight any form of racism, anti-Semitism, political violence, discrimination,” Ms Meloni said.

The new Italian government faces some of the toughest challenges since World War Two and the economy will sink into recession in 2023, Ms Meloni said.

Ms Meloni said her government would have to spend heavily on curbing the impact of the energy price crisis, which meant it would have to delay some expected measures from the 2023 budget, which must be presented next month.

She added that her right-wing, nationalist coalition would ensure public ownership of major infrastructure, such as motorways and airports. She also promised to introduce gradual tax cuts and to reduce red tape.

As for the EU, she said her government will make its voice heard strongly in proposing reforms, while pledging to respect the bloc’s financial rules and criticising the strategy of the European Central Bank.

“Only a country that fully respects the rules can have sufficient authority to demand at the EU and western level that the cost of the international crisis be more equally divided,” the premier said.

“Italy will make its voice be loudly heard within the European Union as a founding member should,” Ms Meloni said. “Not to slow down or to sabotage integration, but to make sure it is best placed to react to crisis and foreign threats.”

Her supporters gave her a standing ovation after her 70-minute speech, with some chanting: “Giorgia, Giorgia”.

Ms Meloni, who grew up in a working-class district of Rome, cast herself as an underdog who would defy negative forecasts about prospects for her government.

Her post-fascist Brothers of Italy party won a historic 26 per cent of the vote in Sept 25 elections, with a promise to defend Italy’s borders, traditional values and national interests abroad.

But to govern, she needs Mr Matteo Salvini’s League party, which won 9 per cent in the elections, and Mr Berlusconi, whose Forza Italia party won 8 per cent.

Ms Meloni also had what she called a “fruitful” first meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday in Rome, and spoke on the telephone Saturday with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. REUTERS AFP