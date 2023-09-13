Israel's health ministry recommends some wear masks indoors amid rise in Covid-19 cases

The health ministry said there was a “moderate rise” in hospitalisations due to a number of Covid-19 variants found both in Israel and around the world. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
30 min ago
Published
31 min ago

JERUSALEM - Israel’s health ministry on Tuesday advised people with compromised immune systems to wear masks in crowded indoor spaces as it marks an increase in Covid-19 hospitalisations ahead of the Jewish holidays.

In a statement, the ministry said there was a “moderate rise” in hospitalisations due to a number of Covid-19 variants found both in Israel and around the world.

“Ahead of the holidays and as a result of increased morbidity, the health ministry recommends people in at-risk groups or those who want to limit the risk of infection wear a mask in crowded indoor spaces.”

Large family gatherings are common during the Jewish holiday season, which begins on Sept 15 and extends over about a month.

The ministry said it was soon preparing to issue vaccines that target new subvariants.

Covid-19 infections and hospitalisations have been on the rise in the United States, Europe and Asia but are well below previous peaks.

Israel is among six countries where a highly mutated Covid-19 variant called BA.2.86 has been detected, but which scientists have said is unlikely to lead to a devastating wave of severe disease and death. REUTERS

