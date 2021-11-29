Israel to shut borders for 14 days

Israel is banning all foreigners from entering the country, the first nation to completely shut its borders in response to the new and potentially more contagious coronavirus variant.

The discovery of the Omicron strain has sparked global concern, a wave of bans on travellers from parts of Africa, and a plunge in financial markets as investors fear its spread will halt the global economic recovery.

Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said the ban, pending government approval, would last for 14 days. Officials hope that within that period, more information would emerge on how effective Covid-19 vaccines are against Omicron.