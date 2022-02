Israel to admit unjabbed tourists as Covid-19 cases fall

JERUSALEM • Israel will allow unvaccinated tourists entry for the first time since the pandemic began as infections and deaths caused by the coronavirus decline, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced.

"We are seeing a consistent decline in morbidity data," Mr Bennett said on Sunday.

Israel shut its borders to travellers in early 2020 as the coronavirus spread worldwide.

"It is time to gradually open what we were the first in the world to close," the Prime Minister said.

The Jewish state was also an early trailblazer of a national vaccine roll-out and among the first countries to demand a vaccination certificate, which it called the green pass, to enter a range of facilities.

Under new rules taking effect on March 1, tourists will need to take a polymerase chain reaction test before boarding a flight to Israel and a second one upon landing. Israeli citizens will only be required to take the test upon arrival.

Last Thursday, Mr Bennett cited a decline in infections when he announced an end to the green pass.

More than 10,000 new Covid-19 cases were reported on Sunday in Israel, down from a high of more than 85,000 daily cases late last month. A total of 9,841 people have died from the illness, including seven reported last Saturday.

An attempt to open the borders to vaccinated visitors last November foundered after just a few weeks because of the fast-spreading Omicron variant.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE