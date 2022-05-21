Isles near potentially huge oil, gas deposits

The Diaoyu/Senkaku islands are a group of uninhabited islets in the East China Sea and claimed by China, Japan and Taiwan.

Japan has administered the islets for more than a century, calling them the Senkaku islands. In 1971, China began formally disputing Tokyo's claim over what it calls Diaoyu islands.

Taiwan also stakes its claim, naming the islands Diaoyutai.

In the past decade, air and sea encounters in the area between China and Japan have risen, against a backdrop of rising nationalism and military build-up on both sides.

The heightened tensions raise fears that any military incident or accident could escalate, potentially drawing the United States, which is committed to defending Japan, into the conflict.

WHAT'S AT STAKE?

The eight uninhabited islets - three of which are essentially barren rocks - span about 7 sq km in total.

Located close to key shipping lanes, they could lie near potentially huge reserves of oil and natural gas deposits, based on a 1969 report by the United Nations.

The archipelago is a focus of the regional rivalry between China and Japan, with nationalist rhetoric stoking anti-Japan sentiment in China.

The territorial dispute highlights China's increasingly assertive manner of pushing its territorial claims, mirroring its behaviour in the South China Sea.

WHO'S CLAIMING WHAT?

Japan says it surveyed the islands in 1885 and found that they belonged to no one then. It formally incorporated the islands into its territory in 1895, during the first Sino-Japanese War which China lost.

After China's defeat, it ceded Taiwan, which Japan later returned to China with the signing of the 1951 Treaty of San Francisco.

There has been controversy over whether the islands were meant to be included in the handover.

Japan has administered the islands since 1895, except for the post-World War II period from 1945 until 1972 when the United States did so as part of Okinawa prefecture. The islands reverted to Japanese administration in 1972, following the Okinawa Reversion Agreement.

China, however, insists the islands have been its territory since the 14th century, citing some historical maps and records. It began formally disputing Japan's claim in 1971, as the US was ending its administration.

Taiwan, whose government was established after the Chinese Civil War, also claims the islands.

HOW IS THE US INVOLVED?

America is bound by the US-Japan Security Treaty to defend Japan against any attack on territories it administers. In 2014, then President Barack Obama verbally affirmed that the Diaoyu/Senkaku islands were covered by the treaty.

Should a clash escalate, this legal obligation could draw the US into the conflict. But he also said that the issue should be resolved peacefully.

The US does not take a position on the islands' sovereignty. But it notes that they have historically been administered by Japan and should not be subject to change unilaterally.

HOW DO THEY CLASH?

In 2010, a Chinese trawler and Japanese patrol vessels collided near the islands. Japan arrested the captain of the trawler, triggering a diplomatic dispute between the two countries. The captain was later freed.

Tensions flared again in 2012 when the Japanese government bought three of the islets from the private owner, sparking anti-Japan protests in China.

Since then, more Chinese Coast Guard ships have sailed into the waters around the islands. Japan protests against what it calls intrusions, but China says it has the right to patrol its own territory.

In November 2013, China set up an air defence identification zone in the East China Sea. It demanded that foreign planes abide by Chinese rules when entering the airspace over the disputed islands.

Over the past decade, Japan has scrambled more jets to respond to China's aircraft in the area.

WHY DO TENSIONS REMAIN?

China and Japan started crisis management discussions in 2012 to defuse military incidents, but the talks stalled periodically over the years.

In 2018, they agreed to launch a hotline to defuse air and sea clashes, and later agreed to set up the hotline by the end of 2022.

Both countries, however, have been increasing their military spending, and drills by Japan have ruffled China's feathers.

In November last year, Japan and the US held a joint drill near the Diaoyu/Senkaku islands. Though it was billed as a search-and-rescue exercise, Japanese media reported that it was held in anticipation of a contingency in the islands and Taiwan.

China has also cultivated closer military and diplomatic ties with Russia in recent years and they have conducted joint drills near Japan.

Charissa Yong