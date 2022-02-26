Is Russia violating the UN Charter with use of force?

It has been four days since United Nations chief Antonio Guterres urged Russia to fully comply with the global body's Charter, condemning Moscow's recognition of the "independence" of two breakaway Ukrainian regions.

"The principles of the UN Charter are not an a la carte menu... Member states have accepted them all, and they must apply them all," he told reporters.

World leaders have also called on Russia to respect Ukraine's sovereignty. Countries have a right to self-determination, meaning they should be free to set their own political course, including deciding who they wish to be partners with, for trade or security purposes.

Under international law, no foreign country has the right to impose its will or change the territorial borders of another through the use of force. Yet, Russian missiles continue to pound Ukraine. What is the law as set out in the UN Charter, which are the relevant parts and why do the different parties have different interpretations of it?

1 WHAT IS THE U.N. CHARTER?

The Charter is the founding document of the United Nations. As World War II was coming to an end, delegates from 51 countries assembled in San Francisco in 1945 to draft the charter.

Pledging to "save succeeding generations from the scourge of war", they sought to establish a normative order that would severely restrict the resort to force.

The Charter was signed on June 26, 1945, and came into force in October of the same year. It codifies the major principles of international relations.

The UN can take action on a wide range of issues due to the powers vested in its Charter, considered an international treaty. As such, the Charter is an instrument of international law, and UN member states, including Russia, are bound by it.

2 WHAT DOES THE U.N. CHARTER SAY ABOUT THE USE OF FORCE? IS RUSSIA VIOLATING IT?

There are differing views on the interplay between Articles 2 and 51 of the Charter.

Article 2(3) and 2(4) state:

"All Members shall settle their international disputes by peaceful means in such a manner that international peace and security, and justice, are not endangered"; and

"All Members shall refrain in their international relations from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state, or in any other manner inconsistent with the Purposes of the United Nations."

In the Charter, there were only two explicit exceptions to this prohibition, which set a high bar for the use of force: Force authorised by the UN Security Council (UNSC) and force in self-defence.

Under Article 39, the UNSC is empowered to determine if there is a "threat to the peace, breach of the peace or act of aggression". If the UNSC so determines, it can authorise the use of force against the offending state under Article 42.

The critical provision relating to the other exception, self-defence, is Article 51, which reads: "Measures taken by Members in the exercise of this right of self-defence shall be immediately reported to the Security Council and shall not in any way affect the authority and responsibility of the Security Council under the present Charter to take at any time such action as it deems necessary in order to maintain or restore international peace and security. Nothing in the present Charter shall impair the inherent right of individual or collective self-defence if an armed attack occurs against a Member of the United Nations, until the Security Council has taken measures necessary to maintain international peace and security."

There are two ways to interpret the permissibility of pre-emptive force under the language of the Charter. The restrictive school of interpretation believes that the language requires an attack to occur before one state can legitimately use force against another.

But less restrictive arguments hold that a state need not wait until an armed attack has occurred to launch a legitimate pre-attack strike. This brings us to the next point, which is what Russia is citing to justify its actions.

3 ARTICLE 51 OF THE U.N. CHARTER

There is now no doubt that Russia has used "force" in the sense of Article 2(4) of the Charter against Ukraine, and the burden is on Russia to justify its actions in legal terms.

Russia's UN ambassador and current UNSC president Vasily Nebenzya told council members that in view of the "genocide" in Ukraine - something which Russian President Vladimir Putin has also claimed - Russia's action is justified under Article 51.

Using such justifications, Russia is seeking to argue that its actions do not violate the UN Charter, as well as other agreements such as the Budapest Memorandum of 1994, where it agreed to respect the independence, sovereignty and the existing borders of Ukraine, and to refrain from the threat or use of force against the country.

Those assurances had played a key role in persuading the Ukrainian government to give up what was then one of the world's largest nuclear arsenals.

4 WAIT, THERE IS GENOCIDE IN UKRAINE?

The UN Genocide Convention, ratified or acceded to by 152 countries, including Russia, defines genocide as "acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group". Examples include the killings in Rwanda and Srebrenica.

But there is no evidence of genocide in the east Ukraine region of Donbass held by pro-Russia rebels, and Mr Putin's claim has been dismissed by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz as "ridiculous". Mr Guterres has also said that genocide is a crime that is clearly defined and whose application must be done in line with international law, and this is not the case with Ukraine.

As for self-defence, Russia recognises the independence and sovereignty of Ukraine's self-proclaimed separatist Donetsk and Luhansk republics.

Since the two regions invited Russia to protect them from the Ukrainian armed forces, Russia would claim that its troops entered their territories as peacekeeping forces without violating Article 2(4). It would also argue that Ukraine attacked these new territories after their independence, hence invoking self-defence under Article 51.

According to international customary law, the self-defence is lawful if the response is necessary, proportional and immediate. But while Russia has cited the need for pre-emptive self-defence and to prevent genocide, there is scant evidence on the ground on either of these concerns.

5 WHAT LESSONS CAN BE DRAWN?

When Russia seized the Crimean peninsula, which was part of Ukraine, in 2014, then Foreign Minister K. Shanmugam made a speech in Parliament which is still relevant today. He said there were four lessons for Singapore:

•When it comes to the crunch, treaties are meaningful only if you have the ability to enforce them. If Ukraine cannot defend the treaty and has no partners to come to its aid, the treaty itself will not help Ukraine.

• In international relations, size matters. A small country which cannot protect itself puts its sovereignty at risk.

• The UN Security Council cannot always act decisively to protect small countries.

• When squeezed between two big powers or blocs, a smaller country like Ukraine can become a pawn.