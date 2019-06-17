Iran to scale back on nuclear deal: Report

DUBAI • Iran will announce further moves today to scale back compliance with an international nuclear pact that the United States abandoned last year, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

"Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation tomorrow at the Arak heavy water site will announce preparatory steps that have been taken to further decrease Teheran's commitments under the deal," Tasnim said yesterday, without citing sources.

The organisation will announce moves to increase stocks of enriched uranium and production of heavy water at Arak, Tasnim reported.

The US and the International Atomic Energy Agency believe Iran had a nuclear weapons programme that it abandoned.

Teheran denies ever having had one.

Iran stopped complying last month with some commitments in the 2015 nuclear deal that were agreed with global powers, after the US unilaterally withdrew from the accord last year and reimposed sanctions on Teheran.

Iran said last month it would start enriching uranium at a higher level, unless world powers protected its economy from American sanctions within 60 days.

Tensions between the US and Iran have ratcheted up further in recent days, with Washington accusing Teheran of carrying out Thursday's attacks on two oil tankers in a vital oil shipping route.

Iran has denied having any role and its Parliament Speaker hinted yesterday that Washington could be behind the "suspicious" tanker attacks, official news agency Irna reported.

"The suspicious actions against the tankers... seem to complement the economic sanctions against Iran considering that (the US) has not achieved any results from them," Dr Ali Larijani told MPs.

He backed his claim by saying there had been a precedent "during World War II, when Americans targeted their own ships near Japan to create an excuse for hostility".

