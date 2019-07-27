Iran test-fires medium-range ballistic missile

WASHINGTON • Iran test-fired a medium-range ballistic missile that travelled 1,000km earlier this week, CNN reported, citing an unnamed US official - the latest move that is escalating tensions in one of the world's major shipping-and air-traffic corridors.

The Shabaab-3 missile did not pose a threat to shipping or US bases in the region, CNN Pentagon correspondent Barbara Starr tweeted, citing the official.

The United States was aware of reports of a projectile launched from Iran, a senior Trump administration official told Bloomberg News, declining further comment.

The move comes amid rising tensions with Iran, after attacks on oil tankers and an American drone prompted the US to call for a coalition of allies to protect ships passing through the Persian Gulf.

US President Donald Trump has withdrawn from the landmark 2015 nuclear deal and tightened sanctions on Teheran, in a bid to force negotiations to secure on what he says would be a stronger accord.

Mr Trump has said he is willing to talk with Teheran, although Iran's leaders have rejected such conversations, citing ongoing American sanctions and the US pullout from the nuclear accord.

Iran has insisted its leaders will not talk to the US as long as sanctions that Mr Trump reimposed remain in place. That has left the two sides in a stalemate, as Iran has started to breach some of the accord's limits on its nuclear programme.

Iran and the US have been at loggerheads since Mr Trump's withdrawal from the nuclear agreement he called the "worst deal ever".

In May, the Trump administration refused to extend waivers to eight governments for Iranian oil purchases, ratcheting up pressure on the country's already battered economy.

Mr Trump told reporters at the White House last week that he was in no hurry for a deal, as Iran was having "tremendous problems" because of US sanctions. "We can do something quickly or we can take our time," he said. "I'm in no rush."

In the meantime, tensions continue to soar in the Persian Gulf, where Iran downed an American drone last month and the US came close to launching a retaliatory strike, though Mr Trump ultimately decided against it.

Iran has since seized a British oil tanker, signalling it was in retaliation for the British seizure of a tanker carrying Iranian oil near Gibraltar.

The US and European allies - who have sought with little success to keep the nuclear accord intact - are now trying to establish separate maritime-safety initiatives that would monitor and possibly escort ships that sail through the vital waterway.

BLOOMBERG