Iran slams censure by UN watchdog in new spat threatening nuclear deal revival

TEHERAN • Iran yesterday condemned as "unconstructive" its censure by the UN atomic energy watchdog for failing to cooperate, in a new spat that clouded efforts to revive a deal limiting its nuclear activities.

Teheran had already announced that it had disconnected some International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) cameras monitoring its nuclear sites in anticipation of the watchdog's adoption of the Western-drafted censure motion on Wednesday.

The motion - approved by 30 of the 35 members of the IAEA board of governors, with only Russia and China voting against - was the first to criticise Iran since June 2020.

Iran's foreign ministry slammed the adoption of the resolution submitted by the United States, Britain, France and Germany as a "political, unconstructive and incorrect action".

The resolution came after the IAEA raised concerns about traces of enriched uranium previously found at three sites that Teheran had not declared as having hosted nuclear activities.

The agency said its questions about the three sites of Marivan, Varamin and Turquzabad were "not clarified" in its meetings with the Iranian authorities.

Iran, which had already responded angrily to IAEA head Rafael Grossi's decision to visit Israel ahead of the board of governors meeting, accused the watchdog of relying too much on "fabricated" Israeli intelligence reports.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett welcomed the IAEA's censure of Iran.

"We see here a firm stance by the countries of the world regarding the distinction between good and evil, as they clearly state that Iran is concealing things," Mr Bennett said yesterday, before heading to fellow Iran critic, the United Arab Emirates, for a previously unannounced visit.

Iran is removing 27 surveillance cameras at nuclear facilities, said Mr Grossi, calling it a "serious challenge" to the UN watchdog's work in the country.

"What we have been informed is that 27 cameras... are being removed in Iran," he told reporters.

"So this of course poses a serious challenge to our ability to continue working there." Mr Grossi said if a solution to the issue was not found within three to four weeks, this would be "a fatal blow".

Mr Grossi said about 40 cameras remained in the Islamic republic. "I invite Iran to engage with me immediately... We are in a very tense situation," he said.

"Does this mean it's the end of the line? I think this shouldn't be the case. Not yet... Let's hope that emotions go down a little bit."

