Iran refuses to give nuclear site images to UN watchdog as deal has expired

DUBAI • The Speaker of Iran's Parliament said yesterday that Teheran will never hand over images from inside some Iranian nuclear sites to the United Nations nuclear watchdog as a monitoring agreement with the agency has expired, Iranian state media reported.

"The agreement has expired... Any of the information recorded will never be given to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and the data and images will remain in the possession of Iran," said Mr Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf.

The announcement could further complicate talks between Iran and six major powers on reviving a 2015 nuclear deal.

Three years ago, then US President Donald Trump withdrew from the pact and reimposed crippling sanctions on Teheran. Iran reacted by violating many of the deal's restrictions on its nuclear programme.

A spokesman for Parliament's National Security and Foreign Affairs Committee warned that "Iran will also turn off the IAEA cameras if the United States fails to remove all sanctions", the state-run Teheran Times newspaper's website reported.

The IAEA and Teheran struck the three-month monitoring agreement in February to cushion the blow of Iran reducing its cooperation with the agency, and it allowed monitoring of some activities that would otherwise have been axed to continue.

Under that agreement, which on May 24 was extended by a month, data continues to be collected in a black box-type arrangement, with the IAEA able to access it only at a later date.

Last Friday, the IAEA demanded an immediate reply from Iran on whether it would extend the monitoring agreement, prompting an Iranian envoy to respond that Teheran was under no obligation to provide an answer.

Iran said last Wednesday that its Supreme National Security Council would decide whether to renew the agreement only after it expires.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday that any failure by Teheran to extend the agreement would be a "serious concern" for broader negotiations.

