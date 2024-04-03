Investigation into Peru's Boluarte widened to include Cartier bracelet, bank deposits

LIMA - Peru's attorney general said on Tuesday that an investigation into President Dina Boluarte has been widened to include a $56,000 Cartier bracelet in her possession and 1.1 million soles ($298,070.67) in bank deposits of "unknown origin."

Boluarte is already under investigation over her possession of pricey Rolex watches.

Attorney General Juan Villena, speaking to a congressional commission, said the investigation had been widened on Monday and included looking into an estimated $500,000 worth of jewelry that Boluarte had been photographed using during public events.

The deposits into Boluarte's bank accounts date from 2016 to 2022, before she was president. At the time, Boluarte claimed the bank accounts were shared accounts when she was the president of a regional club and denied any corruption. REUTERS

