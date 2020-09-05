Infections rising at fastest pace in India

PHOTO: REUTERS
An Indian healthcare worker taking a swab for a rapid antigen test for Covid-19 at a grocery shop in Ahmedabad, in western India, yesterday. India will soon be the second worst-hit country in the world, overtaking Brazil, and trailing behind the United States.

Rajewadi, a small village in the most affected Maharashtra state, offers a window into why India's infections are rising faster than anywhere else in the world. The surge there has been blamed largely on people no longer wearing masks and not practising social distancing. Also, community gatherings and religious events are back. 

