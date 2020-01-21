Inequality set to worsen with technological change: WEF

Global inequality has become entrenched and is likely to worsen because of technological change, the World Economic Forum (WEF) said.

In its social mobility report released yesterday, the WEF said there are only a handful of nations with the right conditions to foster social mobility.

Most countries underperform in four areas: fair wages, social protection, working conditions and lifelong learning.

The Global Social Mobility Index covers 82 economies and assesses their levels of mobility in 10 fields including health, education, technology and wages.

Europe scores well, with Denmark coming in first. Japan and Singapore are the only Asian nations in the top 20.

Reversing the outlook is possible but requires concerted action, political will and time, WEF said.

