Inequality, nationalism, trade wars, climate change: Is there a silver lining?

Trade peace still a distance away

As we enter 2020, we need to brace ourselves for another year of trade tensions. The United States and China are enjoying a truce, but the chances are this will be temporary.

Any trade disputes between the two - and there is a long list - will need to be sorted out bilaterally, because the body that normally handles such disputes, the World Trade Organisation (WTO), has been marginalised, which is another problem.

In Europe, we have greater clarity on Brexit, a near certainty now after Britain's pro-Brexit Conservative Party's resounding electoral victory last month.

Uphill fight to fix fraying of trust, avoid polarisation

Concerns over the cost of living and retirement, and growing disaffection with unpopular policies and governments, have fuelled protests in many other societies, from Honduras to Hong Kong.

But underpinning these demonstrations is a more systemic development: Trust in elected politicians and institutions is fraying in many societies, as the compact between people and leaders, between workers and employers, and between groups in society, comes under strain.

Driving this disaffection is a cocktail of factors: The stagnation of incomes over the past decade or so, a sense that the benefits of growth are not being fairly shared, as well as widespread sentiment that inequality is growing and social mobility is declining.

Identity politics returns, but not without challenge

Here's how conservative a place Indonesia's province of Aceh is.

The jailing for blasphemy of former Jakarta governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, a one-time ally of President Joko Widodo, so outraged voters there they abandoned Mr Joko in droves at elections last April by a margin of six to one.

Voters like Mr Arif Fadila, 23, who was manning his family's vegetable stall at the Kartini Peunayong market in Banda Aceh, summed up the provinces' priorities in the run-up to last year's election thus: "Religion first, and then jobs."

Opportunities on tech front, but also a bumpy ride

By the end of 2019, the tech world had learnt two things.

First, be prepared for a bumpy ride when standing on the shoulders of two warring giants.

Second, those who hold the keys to unlock the possibilities of bleeding-edge technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and 5G hold the keys to the future and progress.

Out of the flames of climate change comes hope

Welcome to 2020. This is the start of a decade that will determine how severe climate change will become. And 2020 will be the year that will make or break climate diplomacy.

It is likely to be a bumpy ride. Weather disasters are becoming more extreme and the world lacks unity in taking the urgent steps needed to tackle an escalating emergency. The house is on fire but there's an argument over how to put out the flames and who's most responsible.

It all feels a bit hopeless while planet-warming carbon emissions keep rising and temperatures hit new records.

