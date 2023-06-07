Indonesian President Jokowi says new capital city safe bet for investors

SINGAPORE - Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo made on Wednesday a strong pitch for investment in the nation’s new capital Nusantara, days after Singaporean investors visited the site in the first ever roadshow for the city.

Nusantara is being built on forested land in the eastern part of Borneo island, about 1,200km from Jakarta.

Indonesia’s new capital has become the signature project for the president, whose drive to modernise the nation’s infrastructure has been a hallmark of his administration.

The president directly addressed concerns about the viability of the US$32 billion (S$43.3 billion) project in East Kalimantan province - whether it will attract enough investment and people to thrive, and whether it really was a green and carbon-neutral development.

“Everything will be fine. No need to worry. Your investment in Indonesia will continue to be safe,” he said in a speech at the Ecosperity Week conference in Singapore.

The conference is being held at the Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre from Tuesday to Thursday, with the focus on ways to speed up green transition.

He assured investors there will be continuity in the development of Nusantara, addressing fears that after Mr Joko’s term ends in 2024, future Indonesian governments might not support it.

The plan is to build the city in phases, with completion set for 2045.

Indonesia has been stepping up efforts to secure funding for the capital. The 2,561 sq km project, about three times the size of Singapore, was announced three years ago by Mr Joko.

It is meant to relieve pressure on rapidly growing Jakarta, which is vulnerable to floods and suffers traffic jams and air pollution.

The state will bear 20 per cent of the costs of developing Nusantara, while Indonesia hopes the private sector will foot the rest. And, as the deadline for the inauguration of the first phase draws near, the government is keen to lock in investors.

The first phase must be completed by August 2024, ahead of the official inauguration on Aug 17 - Indonesia’s Independence Day.