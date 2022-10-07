India testing cough syrup linked to deaths in Gambia

NEW DELHI - India is testing samples of cough syrups produced by Maiden Pharmaceuticals after the World Health Organisation (WHO) said the company's products were linked to the deaths of dozens of children in Gambia.

The deaths of 66 children in the West African country is a blow to India's image as a "pharmacy of the world" that supplies medicines to all continents, especially Africa.

Maiden Pharmaceuticals is based in New Delhi, WHO said.

"Samples have been sent to a central pharmaceutical laboratory for testing" Mr Anil Vij, the Health Minister of Haryana state where Maiden has its factories, told reporters on Thursday.

"Strict action will be taken if anything is found wrong."

The federal Health Ministry would take all "required steps" in the matter, two officials said, adding that India was awaiting a report establishing "causal relation to death with the medical products in question" from WHO.

Mr Naresh Kumar Goyal, a director at Maiden, told Reuters it heard about the deaths only on Thursday morning and was trying to find out details.

"We are trying to find out (more about) the situation because it cropped up only today," he said on the phone. "We are trying to find out with the buyer what has happened exactly. We are not selling anything in India." He declined to speak further.

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters on Wednesday that the United Nations agency was investigating the deaths from acute kidney injuries with India's drug regulator and the drug maker. The agency informed the Drugs Controller General of India about the deaths in late September, after which the regulator launched a probe with the state authorities in tandem with WHO, the two sources said.

WHO said laboratory analysis of Maiden cough syrup had confirmed "unacceptable" amounts of diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol, which can be toxic and lead to acute kidney injury.

It also said the Maiden products - Promethazine Oral Solution, Kofexmalin Baby Cough Syrup, Makoff Baby Cough Syrup and Magrip N Cold Syrup - may have been distributed elsewhere through informal markets, but it had only been identified in Gambia.

The Straits Times understands that the affected four brands are not available in Singapore.

REUTERS

• Additional reporting by Amanda Lee in Singapore.