India stock exchange shaken by ex-CEO's alleged hand in scam

BANGALORE/KOCHI • The year was 1992. India had been bruised by an unprecedented scam at the Bombay Stock Exchange, which defrauded investors of more than $13.6 million.

When officials began work to set up another exchange that would trade transparently, they roped in a talented young lady renowned for her sharp financial market skills.

Ms Chitra Ramkrishna, 59, proved instrumental in setting up the National Stock Exchange (NSE), overseeing its growth to become one of the top bourses in the world, including as its managing director and chief executive between 2013 and 2016.

But in a spectacular and bizarre downfall that has gripped the country now, Ms Ramkrishna has emerged as a key dramatis personae in another scam that has raised worrying questions about the lack of integrity of corporate governance in India.

According to an order from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Feb 11, she is alleged to have shared confidential information, including the NSE's five-year projections and board meeting minutes, with an unknown Himalayan ascetic who had been "guiding her for the past 20 years" and had access to e-mails.

Ms Ramkrishna, who was described by the SEBI as a "puppet" in the yogi's hands, has also been held guilty for hiring a man named Anand Subramanian, 55, as her chief strategic adviser on very generous terms. Neither was the position advertised nor was any other person considered for it.

The SEBI order said that Ms Ramkrishna also indulged in "financial misdeed" by increasing Mr Subramanian's compensation arbitrarily and disproportionately. When he joined in April 2013, his annual compensation was 16.8 million rupees (nearly S$300,000 at today's rate), significantly higher than the 1.5 million rupees he earned in his previous job. By April 2016, it had risen to 42.1 million rupees.

Ms Ramkrishna left the NSE abruptly in December 2016, citing personal reasons, after spending three years in the top post.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Mr Subramanian and said there are strong suspicions based on digital forensic evidence that he was the mystical yogi e-mailing Ms Ramkrishna, and convincing her to give him extra pay. As a court rejected her anticipatory bail yesterday, the CBI may arrest Ms Ramkrishna soon.

In its order, SEBI imposed a penalty of 30 million rupees on Ms Ramkrishna and 20 million rupees each on former NSE board member Ravi Narain, Mr Subramanian and NSE.

But the embarrassing revelations have triggered questions about checks and balances in the system.

The NSE board's conduct was "irresponsible, at worst it could be termed complicit", said independent banking analyst Hemindra Hazari. For instance, he said it was "highly irregular" for the board members to omit the minutes of an October 2016 meeting that discussed why Mr Subramanian was asked to step down.

Also, despite being aware of Ms Ramkrishna "divulging confidential information to an anonymous individual" and excessively rewarding another, the board had allowed her to resign by lauding her "sterling contribution".

Mr J.N. Gupta, founder of Stakeholders Empowerment Services and a former executive director of SEBI, said: "From a regulatory angle, I believe SEBI has done enough... The confidential information she shared didn't impact the ordinary investors. A majority of the NSE's highly technical operations don't even involve human intervention, and its trading system and risk management remain among the best in the world," he added.

An NSE spokesman told The Sunday Times the events took place more than six years ago. "NSE has operationalised the directives of SEBI on various matters over the years and has taken various measures to further strengthen the control environment including the technology architecture," he said.