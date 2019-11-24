Independence vote in Bougainville

Voters in the Pacific island chain of Bougainville cheered and sang as they flocked to the polls yesterday at the start of a long-awaited referendum on independence from Papua New Guinea. More than 1,000 people waited eagerly in the early morning sun to cast their ballots at one polling station in the main city of Buka. Some 207,000 Bougainvilleans are registered to vote over the next two weeks, deciding whether the tiny Melanesian islands will spring from global obscurity to become the world’s newest country. Their choice is between full independence or greater autonomy within Papua New Guinea, a fractious nation of eight million people off the north-east coast of Australia. Results are due to be released around Dec 15.