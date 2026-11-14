Incoming House Speaker Jeffries heckled at Democratic conference

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DENVER, Nov 13 - Hakeem Jeffries, set to become US House Speaker when Democrats take control of Congress in January, was heckled by protesters on Friday who accused him of being too timid to address the high cost of living that fueled voter frustration in the midterm elections.

Jeffries was speaking at a gathering of Democrats in Denver to debate the future direction of the party after it routed President Donald Trump's Republicans in the November 3 elections. About 10 hecklers shouted at Jeffries, a moderate, demanding new, more progressive party leaders.

The interruption came as long-simmering splits inside the party between moderates and a restive progressive wing were being laid bare, with some speakers urging cooperation with Trump next year, and others calling for confrontation and accountability and a bold populist economic agenda.

Both factions of the party claimed vindication in the Democratic midterm sweep, each arguing that voters had endorsed their vision for the party's future.

That fight is expected to intensify when Democrats assume control of Congress in January as moderates press for a focus on affordability and governability while progressives push for a more expansive legislative agenda that includes action on healthcare, housing and corporate power.

The protesters demanded an end to Trump's war on Iran, government-funded health care for all, and an arms embargo on Israel.

"We need new leadership," one of them shouted. "I am scared for my future."

Jeffries ignored the hecklers, and the moderator commented how calm he remained, especially after one protester started swearing at him. "Remember, y'all, I grew up in Brooklyn," Jeffries replied.

Jeffries was followed on stage by Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen, a progressive, who announced on Friday that he will challenge more centrist Senator Chuck Schumer of New York for the party's top leadership job in the Senate.

When he told the crowd in Denver he was challenging Schumer, he received a standing ovation. The event was being hosted by Majority Democrats, which advocates for younger leaders but also against left-wing policies.

Democrats are projected to hold at least 255 seats to Republicans' 169 in the House, with 12 contests still undecided. In the Senate, the breakdown will be at least 55-44, with Democrats possibly gaining one more seat in Alaska when vote-counting is completed. REUTERS