In Brief: Sweden condemns airspace violation

Sweden condemns airspace violation

STOCKHOLM • Four Russian fighter jets briefly entered Swedish territory over the Baltic Sea on Wednesday, the Swedish Armed Forces said, sparking a swift condemnation from Sweden's defence minister.

The jets briefly entered Swedish airspace east of the island of Gotland in the Baltic Sea, Sweden's armed forces said in a statement, adding that Swedish jets were sent to document the violation.

"The Russian violation of Swedish airspace is of course completely unacceptable," Defence Minister Peter Hultqvist said. "It will lead to a firm diplomatic response from Sweden. Swedish sovereignty and territory must always be respected."

Sweden said the situation was under control and that the incident showed preparedness was good.

REUTERS

Ukrainians in US fight tech war

OAKLAND (California) • Ukrainians working at Western technology companies are banding together to help their besieged homeland, aiming to knock down disinformation websites, encourage Russians to turn against their government and speed delivery of medical supplies.

They are seeking, through e-mail campaigns and online petitions, to persuade firms such as Internet security company Cloudflare, Alphabet's Google and Amazon to do more to counter Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"Companies should try to isolate Russia as much as possible, as soon as possible," said Mr Olexiy Oryeshko, a staff software engineer at Google and a Ukrainian American. "Sanctions are not enough."

He was one of nine tech activists interviewed by Reuters who are of Ukrainian heritage or are Ukrainian immigrants, and are responding to a call by Kyiv to form a volunteer "IT army".

REUTERS

US to India: Move away from Russia

NEW DELHI • The United States called on India on Wednesday to distance itself from Russia, its main arms supplier, after the invasion of Ukraine.

India is the only major US ally that has declined to publicly criticise Moscow, though it has called for an end to violence.

New US sanctions on Russian banks will make it harder for countries to buy major defence equipment from Moscow, a US diplomat said, though no decision had been reached on Washington granting a waiver to New Delhi to take delivery of Russian surface-to-air missiles under an earlier contract.

India had signed a US$5.5 billion (S$7.5 billion) deal with Russia in 2018 to buy five of its S400 missile systems. Initial supplies started late last year despite a US law aimed at deterring countries from buying Russian military hardware.

REUTERS