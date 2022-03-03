In Brief: Russia's plan to install ex-Ukraine president?

Russia's plan to install ex-Ukraine president?

KYIV • Russia wants to declare former Ukrainian president Viktor Yanukovych as the new leader of Ukraine, the Ukrayinska Pravda news and analysis website has reported, quoting Ukrainian intelligence.

Mr Yanukovych, who was ousted during anti-government protests in 2013 to 2014, is now in Minsk, according to the Ukrainian news site's source. He fled to Russia in 2014.

The Kremlin may be preparing a media operation or campaign to bring Mr Yanukovych back to Ukraine, or publish an address from him to the Ukrainian people, the news site said.

In January, Britain said Moscow was plotting to install a pro-Moscow figure to lead Ukraine's government, reported the BBC.

The Foreign Office named former Ukrainian MP Yevhen Murayev as a potential Kremlin candidate.

Spain to give direct military aid to Ukraine

MADRID • Spain will supply weapons directly to Ukraine following Russia's invasion, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said yesterday, two days after saying that Madrid would contribute only via a European Union funding mechanism.

The move came after pressure on Mr Sanchez's left-wing coalition government to take a more proactive approach to the war raging on Europe's eastern flank.

"Spain will give the Ukrainian resistance offensive military hardware," said Mr Sanchez, without giving specific details on what that would entail.

He previously said Spain would supply offensive capabilities only through the EU's European Peace Facility, a €450 million (S$678 million) funding mechanism set up to provide military aid to Ukraine.

"We must respond to a European threat with a coordinated, united European response... and Spain responded immediately," Mr Sanchez said.

The announcement came a day after Spain said it would send 150 additional troops to Latvia as part of a wider Nato build-up in the Baltic region. It already has 350 troops in place.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Russian superyachts spotted in Maldives

NEW DELHI • At least five superyachts owned by Russian billionaires were anchored or cruising yesterday in Maldives, an Indian Ocean island nation that does not have an extradition treaty with the United States, according to shipping database MarineTraffic.

The vessels' arrival in the archipelago off the coast of Sri Lanka follows the imposition of severe Western sanctions on Russia in reprisal for its invasion of Ukraine.

The US has said it will take strict action to seize the property of sanctioned Russians as well.

The Clio superyacht, owned by Mr Oleg Deripaska, the founder of aluminium giant Rusal, who was sanctioned by the US in 2018, anchored off the capital Male yesterday.

The Titan, owned by Mr Alexander Abramov, a co-founder of steel producer Evraz, arrived on Monday.

Three other yachts owned by Russian billionaires were seen cruising in Maldives waters yesterday.

Most vessels were last seen anchored in Middle Eastern ports earlier in the year.

REUTERS