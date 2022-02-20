Canadian police restoring normality

OTTAWA • Canadian police yesterday worked to restore normality to the capital after trucks and demonstrators occupied the downtown core of Ottawa for more than three weeks to protest against pandemic restrictions.

The push to clear the city began on Friday and continued into the night. Four of the main organisers have been taken into custody and more than 100 protesters were arrested as hundreds of officers formed lines and pushed them away from their vehicles.

Protesters initially wanted an end to cross-border Covid-19 vaccine mandates for truck drivers, but the blockade gradually turned into a demonstration against the government and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

REUTERS

Australia reports 43 Covid-19 deaths

MELBOURNE • Australia recorded 43 Covid-19-related deaths yesterday, as it readies to welcome international tourists tomorrow for the first time in nearly two years.

The country, which shut its borders in March 2020, has been gradually reopening since November, allowing first Australians to travel, then international students and workers, and now leisure travellers.

Australians and international travellers who are fully vaccinated are not required to quarantine in managed facilities.

REUTERS

Biden extends US national emergency

WASHINGTON • US President Joe Biden said the national emergency declared in March 2020 will be extended beyond March 1 due to the ongoing risk to public health posed by the coronavirus.

Mr Biden said on Friday the deaths of more than 900,000 Americans from Covid-19 emphasised the need to respond to the pandemic with "the full capacity" of the federal government.

Former president Donald Trump had declared the national emergency to free up US$50 billion (S$67.3 billion) in federal aid.

REUTERS