In Brief: Daily cases surge to new record in South Korea

Daily cases surge to new record in South Korea

SEOUL • South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases exceeded 13,000 for the first time yesterday, driven by the spread of the Omicron variant, as the government launched a new pilot testing scheme to meet skyrocketing demand.

The record 13,012 cases for the previous 24-hour period came just a day after the tally first topped 8,000 despite the extension of tough social distancing rules.

Under the new testing policy, only priority groups take a polymerase chain reaction test, while others can get an antigen rapid test at local clinics for faster diagnosis.

REUTERS

Dutch bars, eateries and museums to reopen

THE HAGUE • The Netherlands will lift some of Europe's toughest Covid-19 restrictions with bars, restaurants and museums allowed to reopen their doors, Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Tuesday.

He said the move, which took effect yesterday, was in response to "great tensions" with the catering and cultural sectors over a virtual lockdown imposed days before Christmas. Anger had mounted after Dutch shops, gyms and hairdressers were allowed to resume business on Jan 15, but other venues had to stay shut.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

EU eyes change in travel rules for the bloc

BRUSSELS • EU member states have recommended changing the way Covid-19 travel rules are applied in the bloc, shifting away from the risk profile of countries to that of individuals.

"Under the new recommendation, Covid-19 measures should be applied taking into account the status of the person instead of the situation at regional level, with the exception of areas where the virus is circulating at very high levels," the European Council said in a statement on Tuesday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE