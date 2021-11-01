Canada pledges 200 million vaccine doses to Covax

MONTREAL • Canada has pledged at the Group of 20 summit to donate millions more Covid-19 vaccine doses to poor countries worldwide.

"Canada will donate the equivalent of at least 200 million doses to the Covax Facility by the end of 2022," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement on Saturday, referring to the global vaccine-sharing alliance.

Of this number, 10 million doses of Moderna's vaccine will be delivered "quickly" to developing countries, he added.

Canada has also pledged US$15 million (S$20.2 million) to help increase vaccine production in South Africa, said Canadian Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland at a Rome briefing.

Cambodia to give Sinovac jab to five-year-olds

PHNOM PENH • Cambodia will begin to inoculate five-year-old children across the country with China's Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine starting from today, the Ministry of Health has said in a statement.

"Five-year-old children in all 25 cities and provinces will receive two doses of Sinovac vaccine from Nov 1... and the interval between the first and second doses is 28 days," said the Health Ministry's Secretary of State Or Vandine in the statement issued on Saturday.

When taking their children for the jab, parents or legal guardians must bring along their birth certificates, family record books or passports, she added.

Laos extends lockdown to stem surge in infections

VIENTIANE • The Laos government has extended an ongoing lockdown in the country for 15 more days, as the number of Covid-19 cases continues to rise.

Deputy Head of the Prime Minister's Office Thipphakone Chanthavongsa told a press conference in the capital Vientiane on Saturday that the lockdown measures are necessary as the virus has spread across Laos, and the country has recorded hundreds of locally transmitted cases in recent days.

The restrictions are necessary to protect citizens and foreign residents living in Laos from Covid-19, while preventing as many deaths as possible, said Ms Thipphakone.

Sarawak's deputy chief minister dies of Covid-19 at 72

SIBU • Sarawak's deputy chief minister has died after contracting Covid-19.

Tan Sri James Masing, who was admitted to Normah Sarawak Medical Centre in Petra Jaya, Kuching, on Sept 28, died around 7am yesterday.

He was 72.

Mr Masing, who was also president of Parti Rakyat Sarawak, had received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

