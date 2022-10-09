In Senegal, an ancient coming-of-age male rite collides with modern times

KABROUSSE, Senegal – The dancers are a blaze of colour, swirling amid a deafening, pounding noise.

In their midst, a young man stands up. Wearing a beaded necklace and clad in a tight red shirt with multicoloured scarves hanging from his waist, with his arms outstretched, he makes a long cry to the heavens.

This is an important moment for Mr Cedric Djikila Diatta, 21, on his path towards the coveted status of manhood.

According to the traditions of the Diola people in Senegal’s southern region of Casamance, he has entered the period of “Youth” – the intermediate chapter between adolescence and adulthood.

To prepare for the next step, a phase that may take half a dozen years, he and other young men of the same age have spent the past month together.

They have been working in the rice fields and listening to the elders recount secret rites of passage and inculcate the values of hospitality and discipline.

“Once you have been initiated, you change status,” said Mr Diatta.

“You are free to travel, get married, take decisions that affect the entire community.”

Central to the transition to adulthood is the notion of warriorhood. “Life is a fight,” he said. “You always have to fight.”

And this where the dance comes in. It is designed to strengthen them spiritually for combat, which in the Diola culture is conveyed through wrestling, Senegal’s national sport.

As tomtoms and the bombolong, a traditional elongated drum, echo around the village of Kabrousse, the young initiates leap from side to side, their metal armbands rubbing against one another.

Some are bare-chested, others are wearing tunics, feathers or magic charms called grigris – those men who are due to marry in the coming year are dressed as women.