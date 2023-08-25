In reversal because of AI, office jobs are now more at risk

The American workers who have had their careers upended by automation in recent decades have largely been less educated, especially men working in manufacturing.

But the new kind of automation – artificial intelligence systems called large language models, like ChatGPT and Google’s Bard – is changing that. These tools can rapidly process and synthesise information and generate new content. The jobs most exposed to automation now are office jobs – those that require more cognitive skills, creativity and high levels of education. The workers affected are likelier to be highly paid and slightly likelier to be women, a variety of research has found.

“It’s surprised most people, including me,” said Professor Erik Brynjolfsson, a professor at the Stanford Institute for Human-Centered AI, who had predicted that creativity and tech skills would insulate people from the effects of automation. “To be brutally honest, we had a hierarchy of things that technology could do, and we felt comfortable saying things like creative work, professional work, emotional intelligence would be hard for machines to ever do. Now that’s all been upended.”

A range of new research has analysed the tasks of American workers, using the Labour Department’s O*Net database, and hypothesised which of them large language models could do. It has found these models could significantly help with tasks in one-fifth to one-quarter of occupations. In a majority of jobs, the models could do some of the tasks, found the analyses, including from Pew Research Center and Goldman Sachs.

For now, the models still sometimes produce incorrect information and are more likely to assist workers than replace them, said Ms Pamela Mishkin and Ms Tyna Eloundou, researchers at OpenAI, the company and research lab behind ChatGPT. They did a similar study, analysing the 19,265 tasks done in 923 occupations, and found that large language models could do some of the tasks that 80 per cent of American workers do.

Yet they also found reason for some workers to fear that large language models could displace them, in line with what Mr Sam Altman, OpenAI’s CEO, told The Atlantic last month: “Jobs are definitely going to go away, full stop.”

The researchers asked an advanced model of ChatGPT to analyse the O*Net data and determine which tasks large language models could do. It found that 86 jobs were entirely exposed (meaning every task could be assisted by the tool). The human researchers said 15 jobs were. The job that both the humans and the AI agreed was most exposed was mathematician.

Just 4 per cent of jobs had zero tasks that could be assisted by the technology, the analysis found. They included athletes, dishwashers and those assisting carpenters, roofers or painters. Yet even tradespeople could use AI for parts of their jobs, like scheduling, customer service and route optimization, said Mr Mike Bidwell, CEO of Neighborly, a home services company.

While OpenAI has a business interest in promoting its technology as a boon to workers, other researchers said there were still uniquely human capabilities that were not (yet) able to be automated – like social skills, teamwork, care work and the skills of tradespeople. “We’re not going to run out of things for humans to do anytime soon,” Prof Brynjolfsson said. “But the things are different: learning how to ask the right questions, really interacting with people, physical work requiring dexterity.”

For now, large language models will probably help many workers be more productive in their existing jobs, researchers say, akin to giving office workers, even entry-level ones, a chief of staff or a research assistant (though that could signal trouble for human assistants).

Take writing code: A study of Github’s Copilot, an AI program that helps programmers by suggesting code and functions, found that those using it were 56 per cent faster than those doing the same task without it.

“There’s a misconception that exposure is necessarily a bad thing,” Ms Mishkin said. After reading descriptions of every occupation for the study, she and her colleagues learned “an important lesson,” she said: “There’s no way a model is ever going to do all of this.”

Large language models could help write legislation, for instance, but could not pass laws. They could act as therapists – people could share their thoughts, and the models could respond with ideas based on proven regimens – but they do not have human empathy or the ability to read nuanced situations.