In Pictures: Dozens dead as powerful storm hits Brazil, causing flooding and landslides
Brazil's Jequitinhonha River has risen to alarming levels following severe flooding in the country's Minas Gerais state. The floods have already claimed more than 50 lives and almost 30,000 people have been forced from their homes due to flood or landslide damage.
We have been experiencing some problems with subscriber log-ins and apologise for the inconvenience caused. Until we resolve the issues, subscribers need not log in to access ST Digital articles. But a log-in is still required for our PDFs.