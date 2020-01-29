In Pictures: Dozens dead as powerful storm hits Brazil, causing flooding and landslides

Brazil's Jequitinhonha River has risen to alarming levels following severe flooding in the country's Minas Gerais state. The floods have already claimed more than 50 lives and almost 30,000 people have been forced from their homes due to flood or landslide damage.

A bridge almost consumed by flood water on the border of the municipalities of Diamantina and Olhos D’Agua in Minas Gerais state, Brazil, is seen on Jan 28, 2020.
A bridge almost consumed by flood water on the border of the municipalities of Diamantina and Olhos D’Agua in Minas Gerais state, Brazil, is seen on Jan 28, 2020.PHOTO: AFP
Debris clogging a street on Jan 28, 2020, after the Da Prata stream overflowed due to torrential rain, in Raposos, in the metropolitan region of Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais state, Brazil.
Debris clogging a street on Jan 28, 2020, after the Da Prata stream overflowed due to torrential rain, in Raposos, in the metropolitan region of Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais state, Brazil.PHOTO: AFP
Residents carrying supplies given by Brazil's Red Cross following the overflowing of the Da Prata in Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais state, on Jan 28, 2020.
Residents carrying supplies given by Brazil's Red Cross following the overflowing of the Da Prata in Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais state, on Jan 28, 2020.PHOTO: AFP
A local resident making her way in a flooded street in Raposos, Minas Gerais state, Brazil, on Jan 28, 2020.
A local resident making her way in a flooded street in Raposos, Minas Gerais state, Brazil, on Jan 28, 2020.PHOTO: AFP
Mr Wanderley Vieira attempting to clear up rubble following the overflowing of the Da Prata stream due to torrential rain in Brazil's Minas Gerais state on Jan 28, 2020.
Mr Wanderley Vieira attempting to clear up rubble following the overflowing of the Da Prata stream due to torrential rain in Brazil's Minas Gerais state on Jan 28, 2020.PHOTO: AFP
A man swabbing down the mud left by the overflowing of Das Velhas river following torrential rain in Minas Gerais state, on Jan 27, 2020.
A man swabbing down the mud left by the overflowing of Das Velhas river following torrential rain in Minas Gerais state, on Jan 27, 2020.PHOTO: AFP
An aerial view of damage to buildings in Sabara, in the metropolitan region of Belo Horizonte, caused by the overflowing Das Velhas river on Jan 27, 2020.
An aerial view of damage to buildings in Sabara, in the metropolitan region of Belo Horizonte, caused by the overflowing Das Velhas river on Jan 27, 2020.PHOTO: AFP
A car remains stuck fast in the mud in Sabara, in the metropolitan region of Belo Horizonte, on Jan 27, 2020.
A car remains stuck fast in the mud in Sabara, in the metropolitan region of Belo Horizonte, on Jan 27, 2020.PHOTO: AFP
Mr Gilvan Jesus Amorim checking damage at his house in Sabara, Belo Horizonte, after the Das Velhas river overflowed following torrential rain on Jan 27, 2020.
Mr Gilvan Jesus Amorim checking damage at his house in Sabara, Belo Horizonte, after the Das Velhas river overflowed following torrential rain on Jan 27, 2020.PHOTO: AFP
An aerial view of the damage in Sabara on Jan 26, 2020, after the flooding.
An aerial view of the damage in Sabara on Jan 26, 2020, after the flooding.PHOTO: AFP
A man cleaning a restaurant on Jan 26, 2020, after heavy rain in Belo Horizonte.
A man cleaning a restaurant on Jan 26, 2020, after heavy rain in Belo Horizonte.PHOTO: AFP
Firefighters search for missing persons using a hydraulic dismantling technique, which uses water to disperse mud, after a landslide in Vila Bernadete, Belo Horizonte, on Jan 26, 2020. Four people were killed and seven reported missing that day.
Firefighters search for missing persons using a hydraulic dismantling technique, which uses water to disperse mud, after a landslide in Vila Bernadete, Belo Horizonte, on Jan 26, 2020. Four people were killed and seven reported missing that day.PHOTO: AFP
Rescue workers searching the site of a mudslide after heavy rain at the Vila Ideal neighbourhood in Belo Horizonte on Jan 24, 2020. More than 30,000 people have been displaced by heavy rain in south-east Brazil, killing 54 people and left 18 missing.
Rescue workers searching the site of a mudslide after heavy rain at the Vila Ideal neighbourhood in Belo Horizonte on Jan 24, 2020. More than 30,000 people have been displaced by heavy rain in south-east Brazil, killing 54 people and left 18 missing. More rain is expected this week.PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
3 hours ago
Topics: 