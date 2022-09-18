In-person UN summit set to tackle issues from war to climate

NEW YORK - The United Nations General Assembly is meeting in person again after the pandemic disruption but in a world still full of crises, with the war in Ukraine set to pit the West against Russia.

Some 150 world leaders will descend on New York for a week of diplomacy, with all required to come in person to speak, except for one - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, granted an exception as he leads the fight against Russia's invasion.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, speaking ahead of the summit that formally begins on Tuesday, said the world's divisions "are the widest they have been since at least the Cold War".

"Our world is blighted by war, battered by climate chaos, scarred by hate, and shamed by poverty, hunger and inequality," Mr Guterres said. "As fractures deepen and trust evaporates, we need to come together around solutions."

For the two previous years, the annual meeting that jams traffic through Midtown Manhattan has been a more subdued affair, with leaders allowed to send in videos.

The General Assembly voted on Friday to let Mr Zelensky speak by video. Seven nations voted against, including Russia, saying the right should be given to all leaders, with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, not planning to travel to New York.

Several US adversaries are expected, however, including Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, defying loud protests from their opponents in the US.

Mr Richard Gowan, who follows the UN for the International Crisis Group, said Mr Zelensky's speech will "get 1,000 times more attention than most in-person speeches by other leaders".

"But Zelensky has to be careful. A lot of non-Western politicians are resentful of the West's focus on Ukraine and worry that the war is distracting international attention from issues like the global food crisis," he said.

The US ambassador to the UN, Ms Linda Thomas-Greenfield, acknowledged the concerns, saying that despite discussions on Ukraine, "it will not be the only thing that we're dealing with".

"We cannot ignore the rest of the world and what is happening in the rest of the world, the impact of climate change, the impact of the pandemic, conflicts elsewhere in the world," she said.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken will be co-chairing on Tuesday a summit on food security with the African Union, European Union and Spain, as high global prices - worsened by the invasion of major grain producer Ukraine - bring new hunger around the world.

