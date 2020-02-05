In Brief: Two drivers among six new Thai cases

Two drivers among six new Thai cases

BANGKOK • Two Thai drivers who came into contact with Chinese tourists were among six new cases of coronavirus reported yesterday, bringing to 25 the number infected in the kingdom.

A Thai married couple who recently returned from Japan and two Chinese tourists were the other new cases, said the disease control department.

Of Thailand's 25 cases, three were drivers who have had contact with Chinese visitors. With the latest cases, Thailand now has the highest number of infections outside China.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

S. Korean who visited Bangkok tests positive

SEOUL • A South Korean woman who recently visited Bangkok has become the 16th person in the country to test positive for the coronavirus.

The Korea Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said yesterday that the 42-year-old woman returned to her hometown Gwangju, south of Seoul, on Jan 19 after a five-day vacation. She began to feel unwell on Jan 25 and visited two hospitals for treatment on Jan 27.

Her condition did not improve and she tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday. It is not known yet how she caught the virus and if she did so in Thailand.

Jakarta halts import of live animals from China

JAKARTA • Indonesia will temporarily stop importing live animals from China to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the country, Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto said yesterday.

As the virus can be spread from human to human and transmitted through wild animals, the government will soon issue a regulation to ban the import of live animals from China, and the rule will be applied retroactively, he said.

This means that any shipment of animals that arrived in Indonesia recently will be returned to China.

Mr Airlangga added that the ban will not affect the import of goods, particularly food products, which do not transmit the virus.

Coronavirus declared state calamity in Kerala

NEW DELHI • Kerala declared the new coronavirus a state calamity, in a move officials said is aimed at marshalling resources to contain the spread of the virus which has seen three medical students admitted to isolation wards in different hospitals in the southern Indian state.

The decision came after the students who returned from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak, tested positive for the virus. The three are the only confirmed cases in India so far.

US reports 5 more confirmed cases

CHICAGO • The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention has announced another five confirmed cases of the coronavirus from China, including a second case of transmission within the United States.

The new cases announced on Monday comprise one in Massachusetts and four more in California.

Four of the five patients had recently travelled to Wuhan in central China, where the outbreak originated. One of the patients in California was a close household contact of a person who was infected in China.

The new cases bring the total cases in the US to 11.

REUTERS