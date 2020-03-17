In Brief: Tighter quarantine for arrivals in Beijing

Tighter quarantine for arrivals in Beijing

BEIJING • China yesterday tightened quarantine measures for international arrivals in Beijing.

After declaring they had basically curbed the spread of the coronavirus within China, the authorities have ordered a 14-day quarantine at centralised facilities for arrivals in the capital.

Mainland China now has 123 cases from abroad, after 12 more were discovered yesterday. Its death toll stands at 3,213, while fewer than 10,000 are still infected, down from tens of thousands in recent weeks.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

S. Korea's rate of new infections falls

SEOUL • President Moon Jae-in said yesterday he was increasingly confident South Korea would overcome the coronavirus as the rate of new infections continued to drop.

There were 74 new cases yesterday, the second day in a row that the number has been below 100. There are over 8,200 infections and 75 deaths.

In Seongnam city south of Seoul, at least 46 members of Grace River Church have tested positive.

REUTERS

One-day death toll in Iran hits record 129

TEHERAN • Iran yesterday reported another 129 deaths from the coronavirus, a new record high for a single day in one of the worst-hit countries.

The latest deaths bring the toll to 853, with almost 15,000 cases.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Rise in infections across South Asia

ISLAMABAD/KABUL • The health authorities across South Asia saw rising tallies yesterday. Pakistan recorded a sharp rise in cases, up 40 to 94.

India's tally rose to 110, while the total number of cases in the Maldives and Bangladesh rose to 13 and five, respectively.

REUTERS