In Brief: Thailand's first death in over 100 days

Thailand's first death in over 100 days

BANGKOK • Thailand yesterday reported its first death from coronavirus infection in over 100 days. The victim was a 54-year-old translator who was airlifted to Bangkok from Saudi Arabia early this month after contracting Covid-19, Health Ministry officials said at a briefing in Bangkok.

The man suffered from pneumonia and other comorbidities, they said.

With the latest fatality, Thailand's total death toll from the pandemic rose to 59. Earlier yesterday, the country reported seven imported Covid-19 cases, taking the total to 3,497.

BLOOMBERG

Seafood exporter banned for a week

BEIJING • An Indonesian seafood exporter has become the latest in a string of companies to be slapped with a ban by China after product packaging tested positive for the coronavirus.

The country will halt imports of aquatic products from PT Putri Indah for a week after finding coronavirus particles on the packaging of frozen hairtail, the Customs office said in a statement. The Chinese authorities have been investigating imported meat, seafood, packaging and containers as a potential source of Covid-19 since June after repeatedly finding traces of the pathogen.

BLOOMBERG

Curbs on social events in Canada

TORONTO/OTTAWA • Canada's most populous province will clamp down on social gatherings to prevent "reckless, careless people" from spreading the coronavirus at illegal parties, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said on Thursday. His warning came as the nation's top medical officer said the authorities could potentially lose the ability to manage the pandemic. Starting yesterday, indoor social events in Toronto, Canada's biggest city - along with Ontario's Peel and Ottawa regions - would be authorised to include no more than 10 people, from a previous limit of 50, Mr Ford said.

REUTERS

Wedding becomes a superspreader

MILLINOCKET • A wedding in rural Maine became a coronavirus "superspreader" event that left seven people dead and 177 infected, renewing fear of the disease in the north-eastern US state that had hoped the worst of the pandemic was behind it. The nuptials in early August were attended by 65 people, breaking the official limit of 50 allowed at a gathering. A ceremony at a church was followed by a reception at the Big Moose Inn - both venues near the picturesque town of Millinocket, whose population numbers just 4,000.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE