In Brief: Thailand, Australia record first deaths

Thailand, Australia record first deaths

BANGKOK • A 35-year-old Thai man who also had dengue fever has died from coronavirus infection, Thailand's first death from the Covid-19 disease, Department of Disease Control director-general Suwanchai Wattanayingcharoen said yesterday. Separately, Australia also reported its first death of a coronavirus patient in a hospital in Perth early yesterday, health official Andrew Robertson said.

REUTERS

Several countries report first cases

LUXEMBOURG • Luxembourg has announced its first case of coronavirus infection - a man who recently returned from Italy, Health Minister Paulette Lenert told reporters on Saturday.

Ireland also confirmed its first case of coronavirus on Saturday after a man who had returned from northern Italy tested positive, the government said. Separately, Armenia reported its first coronavirus infection yesterday. In addition, the Czech Republic recorded its first three cases of the coronavirus, while a fourth person was undergoing tests. Ecuador also reported its first case on Saturday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

New cases in Qatar, Lebanon and Kuwait

DUBAI • Qatar's Health Ministry announced yesterday two more cases of coronavirus in the country, according to the ministry's Twitter account.

Qatar had reported its first case of infection on Saturday. Meanwhile, Lebanon's Health Ministry said yesterday that three more people had tested positive for coronavirus after arriving from Iran, bringing its total to 10.

Kuwait also confirmed a new case, bringing the total number of people diagnosed with the disease in the country to 46, a Health Ministry official said yesterday.

REUTERS

Epidemic in Iran worries experts

PARIS • International experts are questioning the scale of the coronavirus epidemic in Iran, where the official death toll is second only to China's and risks creating a regional epicentre of contagion. Iran said yesterday the number of confirmed cases almost doubled to 978, with 54 deaths.

BLOOMBERG, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE