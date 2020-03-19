In Brief: Taiwan bars entry of foreign nationals

Taiwan bars entry of foreign nationals

TAIPEI • Taiwan will bar all arrivals by foreign nationals from today, with exceptions granted to diplomats, those with residence permits and anyone arriving to carry out commercial contracts. The move comes as Taiwan announced 10 new cases on Tuesday - all imported - bringing its total to 77. It was the island's biggest single-day jump.

BLOOMBERG

Hong Kong confirms 14 new cases

HONG KONG • The Hong Kong health authorities reported 14 new cases yesterday, the highest the city has seen in a day, with all but one of them imported. Ten of the new cases were those who had just returned from Europe. From today, anyone entering Hong Kong is required to undergo a compulsory 14-day quarantine. The city has recorded 181 confirmed cases and four deaths.

Iranian woman, 103, makes full recovery

TEHERAN • A 103-year-old woman in Iran has recovered from the coronavirus, state media reported. The unnamed woman had been hospitalised for about a week, but was "discharged after making a complete recovery", the Irna news agency quoted Semnan University of Medical Sciences head Navid Danayi as saying on Tuesday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

S. Africa quarantines cruise liner

CAPE TOWN • South Africa is holding the cruise liner MV AidAmira and a cargo vessel off Cape Town after a crew member on board one of the ships showed signs of infection, national ports operator Transnet said. The Foreign Ministry said in a travel advisory on Tuesday that citizens should refrain from travelling on cruise ships until further notice.

REUTERS

Ukraine imposes state of emergency

KIEV • Ukraine's government imposed a state of emergency in the region surrounding the capital Kiev yesterday as Prime Minister Denys Shmygal warned of a national economic crisis. It was not immediately clear what extra measures would be imposed on the Kiev region.

REUTERS