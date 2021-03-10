In Brief: Sputnik V makers demand EMA apology

Sputnik V makers demand EMA apology

MOSCOW • The makers of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine yesterday demanded an apology from the EU's drug regulator after an official warned member states against hastily authorising the jab, comparing emergency roll-outs to "Russian roulette".

Several EU countries have already begun distributing Sputnik V ahead of approval in the bloc, a move criticised by board chairman of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) Christa Wirthumer-Hoche.

The vaccine's makers said: "Her comments raise serious questions about possible political interference in the ongoing EMA review," they said, adding that the Russian vaccine has been approved by 46 nations.

Aussie health chief in hospital after jab

SYDNEY • Australian Health Minister Greg Hunt is expected to make a full recovery after being admitted to hospital with a suspected infection, two days after receiving a Covid-19 vaccine, his office said yesterday.

Mr Hunt, 55, is receiving antibiotics and fluids, his office said, without describing his symptoms.

Mr Hunt becomes the third member of Australia's Cabinet to receive treatment for his health, following Attorney-General Christian Porter and Defence Minister Linda Reynolds.

Jakarta greenlights AstraZeneca vaccine

JAKARTA • Indonesia has approved AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use, Ms Penny Lukito, the chief of the country's food and drug agency, said yesterday.

More than one million doses of the vaccine arrived in the country late on Monday via the Covax global vaccine-alliance scheme.

So far, about 38 million doses of a vaccine produced by China's Sinovac Biotech have arrived.

