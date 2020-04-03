In Brief: Spain's virus deaths rise above 10,000

Spain's virus deaths rise above 10,000

MADRID • The coronavirus death toll in Spain surged past 10,000 yesterday after a record 950 deaths, with the number of confirmed cases passing the 110,000 mark, the government said.

Spain has the world's second-highest death toll after Italy, with the virus so far claiming 10,003 lives. But the rate of new infections continued its downward trend, increasing by 7.9 per cent, compared with 8.2 per cent on Wednesday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Thailand to start night-time curfew

BANGKOK • Thailand will go under a nationwide night-time curfew from today, in the latest measure to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha announced the move in a televised address yesterday, saying it was aimed at reducing commutes.

The curfew will run from 10pm to 4am and violators could face up to two years in prison and a fine of up to 40,000 baht (S$1,740), according to a written order signed by Mr Prayut.

Britain plans to increase testing

LONDON • Prime Minister Boris Johnson said yesterday Britain would "massively increase testing" for the coronavirus as the country recorded more than 500 daily deaths for a second day.

The health ministry announced a record 569 deaths from the virus in the 24 hours up to 4pm local time on Wednesday - the largest single-day rise yet. A further 4,244 confirmed cases have been recorded, taking the number of positive tests to 33,718, as of yesterday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Netanyahu returns to self-isolation

TEL AVIV • Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is returning to self-isolation for another six days after his Health Minister was diagnosed with the coronavirus, the Premier's office said yesterday.

Mr Netanyahu, 70, had just ended a two-day period of isolation on Wednesday after a parliamentary aide was diagnosed with the disease. But his office said that he would self-isolate again in line with medical recommendations after Health Minister Yaakov Litzman and his wife tested positive.

REUTERS