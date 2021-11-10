In Brief: Report warns of risks from 2 deg C warming

Report warns of risks from 2 deg C warming

GLASGOW • One billion people will be at risk of extreme heat stress if global warming causes the world's temperature to rise by 2 deg C, new modelling shows.

A study by the Met Office, Britain's national meteorological service, warned that a 2 deg C rise could lead to a 15-fold increase of a potentially fatal cocktail of heat and humidity across the planet.

Emissions pledge for healthcare systems

GLASGOW • More than 40 countries have pledged to cut greenhouse-gas emissions across their health systems, World Health Organisation officials said late on Monday.

The healthcare sector accounts for almost 5 per cent of global carbon dioxide emissions. If it were a country, it would be the fifth largest emitter.

Japan under fire for coal use

TOKYO • More than 20 countries agreed to phase out coal power at the UN climate talks in Glasgow, but not Japan - a "leap backwards" for a country that once led the way on the Kyoto Protocol to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Japan led climate change efforts during the 1990s Kyoto Protocol era, but has been burning more coal and other fossil fuels after the Fukushima disaster 10 years ago left many nuclear plants idle.

Australia announces $178m EV push

SYDNEY/MELBOURNE • Australia yesterday pledged A$178 million (S$177.5 million) to ramp up the roll-out of hydrogen refuelling and charging stations for electric vehicles (EVs), a measure that critics say falls well short of global best practice. The strategy should lower carbon emissions by more than 8 million tonnes by 2035, the government said.

