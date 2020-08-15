In Brief: Peru records worst dea th rate in Latin America

Peru records worst dea th rate in Latin America

LIMA • Coronavirus cases in Peru have crossed half a million and the nation has recorded the highest death rate in Latin America, according to Health Ministry data released on Thursday, as the government struggles to contain a recent surge in infections.

There have been 507,996 confirmed cases and 25,648 related deaths, Vice-Health Minister Luis Suarez said at a news conference.

The country has the highest coronavirus death rate in Latin America at 78.6 per 100,000 people, a Reuters tally shows, surpassing hard-hit neighbours Chile and Brazil.

REUTERS

Indonesia reports 53 deaths, 2,307 cases

JAKARTA • Indonesia reported 2,307 new coronavirus infections yesterday, taking the total number of cases in the South-east Asian country to 135,123, data from Indonesia's Covid-19 task force showed.

The data also showed 53 new deaths, taking the total number to 6,021, the highest number of fatalities in South-east Asia.

Indonesia's economy shrank 5.32 per cent year-on-year in the second quarter, its first contraction in more than two decades, as movement restrictions to contain the coronavirus outbreak decimated businesses.

REUTERS, BLOOMBERG

Philippines delays start of school year again

MANILA • The Philippines government has delayed the start of the school year by another six weeks to Oct 5 as the country battles a surge in coronavirus infections and prepares to turn classrooms into quarantine facilities.

The Health Ministry yesterday reported 6,216 more infections, the third-largest daily increase recorded in South-east Asia up to now, and 16 more deaths.

In a bulletin, the ministry said the total number of confirmed cases had increased to 153,660, while confirmed deaths had reached 2,442.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS