In Brief: Outbreak tied to Viet flight sparks hoarding

Outbreak tied to Viet flight sparks hoarding

HANOI • An outbreak of four coronavirus cases tied to a Vietnam Airlines flight from London to Hanoi triggered hoarding in the capital, the lockdown of a central city neighbourhood and the home quarantine of an investment minister aboard the aircraft.

A growing sense that the virus may be bypassing Vietnam, which had not reported an official case in more than three weeks, was shattered after a 26-year-old Hanoi woman, who landed at Noi Bai International Airport last Monday, tested positive for the virus.

BLOOMBERG

Aussie toilet roll brawl: Two women charged

SYDNEY • Australian state police yesterday charged two Sydney women involved in a violent brawl over toilet rolls as major grocers in the country restricted supplies to one pack per person amid panic-buying by residents.

New South Wales police said two women, aged 23 and 60, were issued court attendance notices for affray "following an altercation at a supermarket". They are due to appear at a local court on April 28.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Bangladesh reports first three cases

DHAKA • Bangladesh yesterday confirmed its first three cases of coronavirus in the country, said the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research. The affected people are aged between 20 and 35, institute director Meerjady Sabrina told reporters. She said two of the victims are Bangladeshi returnees from Italy, while the other is their family member in Dhaka.

REUTERS

Iran sees its highest daily toll of 49 deaths

TEHERAN • Iran's Health Ministry yesterday reported 49 new deaths from the coronavirus, the highest toll within 24 hours since the start of the outbreak in the country.

"At least 194 of our compatriots who fell sick with the Covid-19 illness have passed away," ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said. He added that 743 new infections were also confirmed within the past 24 hours, bringing the number of cases to 6,566.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE