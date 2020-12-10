In Brief : Mass testing as cases emerge in Chengdu

Mass testing as cases emerge in Chengdu

CHENGDU • The Chinese authorities have tested more than a quarter of a million people for the coronavirus in the south-western city of Chengdu after more cases of the virus were detected there on Tuesday.

The new flare-up started with an elderly couple who tested positive on Monday.

The government has ordered schools in some districts to close and entertainment venues to limit their crowd capacity.

Meanwhile, Sichuan province, where Chengdu is located, plans to vaccinate its high-risk population by the year end, while the rest of the population is expected to get vaccinated next year.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, CHINA DAILY

New curbs in Canadian province after surge

ALBERTA • Canada's largest oil-producing province, Alberta, has banned all social gatherings for at least four weeks starting Sunday after a surge in the number of coronavirus cases - which has increased nearly fourfold since end-October - overwhelmed its hospitals.

Masks are now mandatory in all indoor areas. Casinos, gyms, nail and hair salons and entertainment venues will have to close. Bars and restaurants will be restricted to takeout and delivery orders. People are required to work from home.

More than 20,000 people are infected by the virus in the province of 4.4 million people - the highest infection rate in Canada - and 640 have died.

The restrictions have been met with protests in Calgary, the biggest city in Alberta, but Premier Jason Kenney said "we will eventually run out of hospital capacity" if the virus continues to spread.

BLOOMBERG

Switzerland plans to ban public events

ZURICH • Switzerland plans to ban all public events apart from church services and legislative meetings and further limit private gatherings after Saturday, as the government warned cold temperatures may accelerate the infection rate.

It also aims to order eateries, shops and markets to close at 7pm until Jan 2 and restrict the number of people who can meet in households to five. The new curbs will be discussed with the nation's 26 cantons before they are due to start at the weekend.

The country reported 92 more deaths, taking the death toll in Switzerland and neighbouring Liechtenstein to 5,116. The number of cases rose by 4,262 to 358,568.

Switzerland has already announced a raft of measures to restrict the virus spread in ski areas.

REUTERS

South Korea battles 3rd wave of infection

SEOUL • South Korea reported 686 new coronavirus cases yesterday - the second-highest daily figure since the start of the pandemic - as it battles a third wave of infection that could overwhelm its medical system.

The number of new daily cases has been consistently around 600 over the past week as the government introduced a new testing method to curb surging demand, and eased rules on the release of recovered patients to free up beds.

President Moon Jae-in yesterday urged the authorities to work harder in securing additional vaccines and drawing up a plan so that vaccination will begin in earnest once the first shipments arrive no later than March.

REUTERS