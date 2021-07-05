In Brief: Mask-wearing mandate reinstated for Seoul

Mask-wearing mandate reinstated for Seoul

SEOUL • South Korea has reversed a decision to relax mask rules in the capital Seoul and its metropolitan area after a spike in Covid-19 cases driven by people in their 20s and 30s and the rapidly spreading Delta variant.

Masks will be compulsory for everyone, including those who have been vaccinated, in the city and its surrounding areas, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said in a statement yesterday.

The announcement comes after the government said in May that it would lift its mask mandate for people outdoors if they have been inoculated.

BLOOMBERG

Glove-makers want factories to stay open

KUALA LUMPUR • Malaysia's rubber glove-makers appealed to the government to allow factories in Selangor state to still operate amid tighter movement curbs, to prevent a disruption in global supplies of the protective gear.

The Malaysian Rubber Glove Manufacturers Association (Margma) is seeking a meeting with the Trade Ministry as 58 per cent of all gloves produced in the country are sourced from plants in Selangor, Margma president Supramaniam Shanmugam said in a statement yesterday.

BLOOMBERG

Russia's daily cases continue to soar

MOSCOW • Russia yesterday counted more than 25,000 new daily infections after a week of record death tolls as the highly contagious Delta variant propels a global resurgence of the pandemic.

Moscow has so far ruled out a new lockdown, but yesterday's 25,142 infections were the biggest figure since Jan 2. Record virus deaths were registered for five days in a row, rising to 697 on Saturday, before dropping to 663 yesterday.

Widespread scepticism and a sluggish roll-out has seen only 16 per cent of Russia's 146 million people vaccinated.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE