In Brief: Last of Moscow's restrictions lifted

Last of Moscow's restrictions lifted

MOSCOW • Russians soaked up the sun on boat cruises on the river Moskva yesterday for the first time in three months, after the authorities lifted many of Moscow city's last remaining restrictions aimed at halting the coronavirus.

Officials in the city of 12.7 million, the epicentre of Russia's outbreak, say new infections have been falling from a peak last month and stood at just over 1,000 yesterday. The country's national caseload, the world's third highest, is nearly 600,000.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said late on Monday that life in the capital had already largely returned to its normal rhythm, but warned that some restrictions remained in force, including a ban on mass public events such as protests.

REUTERS

Egypt reopens cafes, places of worship

CAIRO • Egypt will reopen restaurants, cafes and places of worship from the end of the week, but will keep some restrictions in place to limit crowding, as new coronavirus cases continue to climb.

Restaurants and cafes will operate at 25 per cent capacity and shut at 10pm from Saturday, while mosques and churches will be open for daily praying, but not for end-of-week prayers or services, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said yesterday.

A night-time curfew that had been imposed since March 25 will also be lifted on Saturday.

REUTERS

Philippines sees record surge in cases

MANILA • The Philippine health ministry yesterday reported 1,150 additional cases of the coronavirus, the country's biggest single-day increase in infections.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total cases have reached 31,825 while deaths have increased by nine to 1,186.

Senate President Vicente Sotto III yesterday announced that the Senate is under "semi-lockdown" after two employees tested positive for the Covid-19 disease.

REUTERS, PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

35 more Covid-19 deaths in Indonesia

JAKARTA • Indonesia reported 1,051 new coronavirus infections yesterday, taking its total number of cases to 47,896.

Health ministry official Achmad Yurianto said there were 35 more deaths reported, with total fatalities now at 2,535.

The country's toll of deaths related to Covid-19 is the highest in East Asia outside of China.

REUTERS