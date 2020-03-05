In Brief: Jack Ma donates 1m masks to Japan

Jack Ma donates 1m masks to Japan

HANGZHOU • Mr Jack Ma, co-founder of e-commerce giant Alibaba, has donated one million face masks to Japan.

He said this was in return for the generous help Japan gave China when it was hit severely by the coronavirus.

CHINA DAILY/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

Britain registers Covid-19 as 'notifiable'

LONDON • Britain will formally register Covid-19 as "notifiable", the BBC reported yesterday. It quoted a Department of Health and Social Care spokesman as saying: "This will help companies seek compensation through their insurance policies in the event of any cancellations they may have to make as a result of the spread of the virus."

REUTERS

First coronavirus death in Spain

MADRID • Spanish officials reported the country's first coronavirus death on Tuesday. "It is a patient who died on Feb 13 (in Valencia)," regional health officer Ana Barcelo Chico said, adding that post-mortem analysis had come back "positive".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Indonesian police seize 600,000 masks

JAKARTA • Police seized more than half a million surgical masks from a warehouse after Indonesia's first confirmed cases of coronavirus sparked panic-buying and prices for prevention products shot up.

The authorities questioned two people after Tuesday's raid at a warehouse in Tangerang city, where nearly 600,000 surgical masks were found.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE