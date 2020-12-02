In Brief: Ireland ends 2nd partial coronavirus lockdown

Ireland ends 2nd partial coronavirus lockdown

DUBLIN • Ireland ended a second partial coronavirus lockdown yesterday, with non-essential shops, hairdressers and gyms unlocking their doors after six weeks of tough restrictions.

Museums, galleries, libraries, cinemas and places of worship also reopened as the nation lifted virus curbs in place since Oct 22. Drinking-only establishments will, however, remain shuttered.

Ahead of Christmas, the government was also urging people to wear masks outdoors on "busy streets", starting yesterday.

From Dec 18 to Jan 6, up to three households will be permitted to mingle and inter-county travel limits will be lifted.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Queensland lifts curbs with two states

SYDNEY • Australia's Queensland state yesterday lifted border restrictions on the country's two most populous states for the first time in more than eight months, reuniting families and aiding the country's economic recovery.

Residents from all of New South Wales (NSW) and Victoria will now be allowed to freely travel to Queensland. People in some areas of NSW were briefly allowed to travel to Queensland in July, though those rights were quickly rescinded.

Road checkpoints between Queensland and NSW were removed in the early hours of yesterday, while the first flights landed at 6am local time, with passengers arriving in Brisbane Airport.

REUTERS

'No-swab' Covid-19 test highly effective: UK

LONDON • A type of Covid-19 test that can be taken without the need for a nose or throat swab has been found to be highly effective in identifying infectious cases, including for people not showing symptoms, the British government said yesterday.

The RT-Lamp tests, made by privately held British company OptiGene, have been studied in a pilot programme in the southern English city of Southampton, where they were used to test some health service staff, as well as 55,000 people connected to the local university.

"We've shown through carefully conducted studies that the OptiGene Lamp test is fast, reliable and easy to use, and, dependent on testing format, can work directly with saliva samples as well as with swabs," said Dr Sue Hill, chief scientific officer for England in the National Health Service's Test and Trace programme.

Lamp is short for loop-mediated isothermal amplification, the technology used to process the tests. The Lamp tests can produce results more rapidly than the commonly used gold standard PCR tests. The Lamp tests were found to have a sensitivity of 79 per cent and specificity of 100 per cent, meaning they were effective in identifying the people who were infectious and most likely to transmit the disease.

REUTERS