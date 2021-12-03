In Brief: Indonesia tightens border curbs, limits movement on toll roads

Indonesia tightens border curbs, limits movement on toll roads

JAKARTA • The authorities in Indonesia have tightened border curbs, extended quarantine and limited movement on strategic toll roads in a preemptive move to limit the spread of the Omicron variant should it reach South-east Asia's largest country.

"This policy... will be evaluated every now and then as we understand and continue digging more information about this new variant," Senior Minister Luhut Pandjaitan said in a statement on Wednesday.

Travel to Indonesia from 11 countries, including South Africa, Botswana, Namibia and Nigeria, will not be allowed, except for returning Indonesians, who will be subjected to 14 days of isolation.

New domestic travel measures include limiting the volume of traffic on toll roads to reduce people movement, according to the transport minister.

India reports first two Omicron cases

NEW DELHI • India announced its first two cases of the highly infectious Omicron Covid-19 variant yesterday, months after a devastating wave of the virus killed more than 200,000 people around the country.

Top Health Ministry official Luv Agarwal said two men in southern Karnataka state, aged 66 and 46, had tested positive for the variant. "As per the protocols, all their primary and secondary contacts have been traced and are being tested," he told a press briefing.

India has yet to impose new blanket international travel bans, but on Monday, the Health Ministry ordered all inbound travellers from "countries at risk" to undergo mandatory post-arrival Covid-19 testing, along with the random testing of other international arrivals.

Japan eases suspension of all new incoming flight bookings

TOKYO • Japan has softened its suspension of new incoming flight bookings to make it easier for citizens to return, the government said yesterday, a day after it announced the move prompted by worries about the Omicron variant.

The Transport Ministry said on Wednesday that it was asking airlines to stop taking all new incoming flight reservations for a month, in a surprise move affecting citizens and foreign residents.

But yesterday, government spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno said the move would be amended. "This request caused confusion among those affected and so the prime minister instructed the Transport Ministry to examine the issue and consider the needs of Japanese citizens hoping to return home," he told reporters.

As a result, the ministry has "asked airlines to cancel the blanket suspension of new reservations for international flights to accommodate Japanese hoping to return home", he said.

US to extend rule on mask-wearing on planes, trains, buses to March

WASHINGTON • United States President Joe Biden's administration will extend requirements for travellers to wear masks on airplanes, trains and buses and at airports and train stations through mid-March, sources briefed on the matter said, amid concerns about the new Omicron variant. A formal announcement extending the requirements through March 18 was expected yesterday, the sources said.

The Transportation Security Administration in August extended the travel mask order through Jan 18.

Mr Biden planned to discuss yesterday the US strategy for fighting Covid-19 this winter, and the transit mask extension was expected to be part of his remarks.

